ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Short Interest Up 53.8% in October

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in ESH Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in ESH Acquisition by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in ESH Acquisition by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in ESH Acquisition by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ESH Acquisition alerts:

ESH Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESHA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 68,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,222. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. ESH Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

Featured Stories

