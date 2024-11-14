Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded Evolution Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

EPM traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. 314,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,362. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.62 million, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.82. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

