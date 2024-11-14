Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE EXPR opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Express has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3,746.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

