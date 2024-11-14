Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the October 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

