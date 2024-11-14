Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the October 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Fangdd Network Group Price Performance
Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.67.
About Fangdd Network Group
