Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Announces Dividend Increase – $9.30 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 9.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $8.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS FMCB traded down $10.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $989.00. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $930.12 and a twelve month high of $1,100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $968.05 and its 200-day moving average is $977.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $29.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

