FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 912.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ FARO opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a PE ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $28.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FARO Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $90,601.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,363.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

