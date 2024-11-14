Feedback (LON:FDBK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.35 ($0.26), with a volume of 375731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Feedback Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.30.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

