Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,906 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,253.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.82. 65,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.03 and a 12 month high of $196.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.55.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

