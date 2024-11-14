Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $31.47 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock by 75.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,019.62.

NYSE:BLK traded up $13.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,044.08. 60,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,169. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $697.70 and a 12-month high of $1,068.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $962.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $866.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

