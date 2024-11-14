Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,182,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,355,939,000 after purchasing an additional 688,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,797 shares of company stock valued at $57,616,781. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,651,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,450,852. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

