Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 509,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 192,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,281,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,362,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,331,000 after purchasing an additional 420,479 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,836,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

