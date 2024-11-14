Financial Comparison: Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) versus Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zalando and Capstone Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $10.98 billion 0.69 $89.83 million $0.42 34.10 Capstone Mining $1.35 billion 0.00 -$101.67 million $0.03 N/A

Zalando has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining. Capstone Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 0 0 0 1 4.00 Capstone Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zalando and Capstone Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Given Capstone Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than Zalando.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Capstone Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and Capstone Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 1.97% 8.46% 2.62% Capstone Mining 1.64% 1.62% 0.88%

Summary

Zalando beats Capstone Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, France, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

