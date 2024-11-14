Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Acquires 116,329 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,329 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 3.1% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

