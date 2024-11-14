First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,527.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 461,563 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth about $278,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SDOG stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $60.40.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.