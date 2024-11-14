First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $202,000 Stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLRY. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLRY opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.82. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

