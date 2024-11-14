First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

