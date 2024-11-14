First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of YYY stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $435.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

Amplify High Income ETF Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.