First National Trust Co Has $347,000 Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $80.41.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,073.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.