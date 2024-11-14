First National Trust Co Makes New Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after buying an additional 942,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,770,000 after buying an additional 451,800 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 732,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CAVA Group by 130.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 238,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $147.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.24 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.