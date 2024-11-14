First National Trust Co Sells 379 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 175.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $134.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.64.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

