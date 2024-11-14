First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 425.0% in October

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FYT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.95. 3,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,313. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
