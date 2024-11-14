First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the October 15th total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 125,091 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after buying an additional 1,885,435 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.30. 1,896,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,265. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

