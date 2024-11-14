FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $109.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCFS. Stephens began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $877,773.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,735,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,206,443.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $877,773.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,735,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,206,443.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,909,562. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

