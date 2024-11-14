Flare (FLR) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Flare (FLR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Flare has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $741.78 million and $9.43 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,734,119,599 coins and its circulating supply is 52,514,122,976 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,734,120,343.009171 with 52,514,122,656.762754 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0145881 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $10,520,771.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

