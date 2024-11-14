Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fortis Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $597,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $328.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.22 and its 200 day moving average is $302.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

