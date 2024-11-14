Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 59,220 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,130,000 after buying an additional 941,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,035,000 after acquiring an additional 598,566 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Copart by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.