Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fortis Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.5% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,958.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $132.76 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

