Freemont Management S.A. Invests $2.93 Million in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.4% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,524,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,629,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,847,000 after buying an additional 1,365,157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 734,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 690,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after purchasing an additional 211,246 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $45.13 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

