FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDEC. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth $226,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:FDEC opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

