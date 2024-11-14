FY2024 EPS Estimates for DraftKings Cut by Northland Capmk

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DraftKings in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DKNG. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of DKNG opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 126,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,581.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,536 shares of company stock worth $39,966,465. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

