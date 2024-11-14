FY2025 EPS Forecast for Transcontinental Reduced by Analyst

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.49.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$692.00 million.

Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd.

In other Transcontinental news, Director Serge Boulanger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.95 per share, with a total value of C$50,850.00.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

