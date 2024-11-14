GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.96 and traded as high as C$36.95. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$36.93, with a volume of 5,695 shares.

GDI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$544.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.77.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

