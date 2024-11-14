Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $21.31. 19,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

