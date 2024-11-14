George M. Sewell Sells 3,500 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) VP George M. Sewell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $171,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $617,794.32. This trade represents a 21.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PROG Stock Down 2.1 %

PRG stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.11.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. PROG’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

PROG Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. PROG’s payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on PROG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PROG in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the third quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 72.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.