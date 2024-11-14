GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Noble Financial lifted their price target on GeoVax Labs from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeoVax Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $2.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

