Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.75. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 952,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 478,625 shares.The stock last traded at $3.29 and had previously closed at $3.23.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $116,133.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,897.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $116,133.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,897.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $43,767.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,376 shares in the company, valued at $986,887.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,427 shares of company stock valued at $652,130. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Getty Images by 136.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 39,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

