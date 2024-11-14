Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.75. 14,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 34,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Global Blue Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770,550 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
