Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.75. 14,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 34,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Blue Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770,550 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

