Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Globant updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $642-648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.23 million.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Globant from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.79. The stock had a trading volume of 669,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,736. The firm's 50 day moving average is $208.23 and its 200-day moving average is $190.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50.

Globant last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $586.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

