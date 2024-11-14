Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $642-648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.23 million.
GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Globant from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
