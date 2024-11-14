Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

GTIM opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.86. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.