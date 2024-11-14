Grainger (LON:GRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 224.50 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.89), with a volume of 1046590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.96).

Grainger Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8,183.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

