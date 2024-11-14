Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 43923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 18.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.
Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.
