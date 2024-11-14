Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 288.19 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 299.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 2554229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.86).

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 340 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 353.01.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dan Nicholson purchased 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,395 ($43.69) per share, with a total value of £1,527.75 ($1,965.96). In related news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.48), for a total transaction of £25,362.24 ($32,637.04). Also, insider Dan Nicholson bought 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,395 ($43.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,527.75 ($1,965.96). Insiders purchased 3,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,021 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.