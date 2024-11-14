Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Greggs Price Performance

Shares of GGGSF stock remained flat at $38.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. Greggs has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

