GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 108,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $8,282,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3,624.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 607,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 590,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $84,750.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 892,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,584.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ARLO opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

