GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 194.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,087 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $687.68 million, a PE ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

