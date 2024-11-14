GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASTE. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 209,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,280 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Astec Industries by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Astec Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,637,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $855.23 million, a P/E ratio of -468.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -649.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

