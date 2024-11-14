GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRLD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $62,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,591. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $119.33 on Thursday. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $149.31. The company has a market capitalization of $686.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 19.53 and a current ratio of 19.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRLD shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

