GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,090 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Toast by 2,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,893 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Toast by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after buying an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Toast by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,557,000 after buying an additional 3,445,788 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Toast by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,517,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after buying an additional 1,604,716 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,605.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 10,106 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $280,643.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,883,998.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,605.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,575,651 shares of company stock valued at $45,472,212. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:TOST opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.08 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $40.53.

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Toast

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.