GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,296 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55,095 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 378.6% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 498,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,382,000 after purchasing an additional 394,618 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 38.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 92,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,425,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKX. StockNews.com upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Shares of SKX opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

