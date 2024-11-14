GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 41,612 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,612 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $22.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.10 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

